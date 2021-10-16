Football

Massimiliano Allegri: 'This is not a clash between me and Jose Mourinho’ as Juventus face Roma

Massimiliano Allegri: "Mourinho is a coach who has won a lot and I respect him. It is part of his personality that, occasionally, he will do something like he did at Manchester United a few years ago. For me that match it was one of the best matches Juventus ever played in the Champions League, but we lost it, and nobody remembers that match. This is not a clash between me and Mourinho."

00:01:24, an hour ago