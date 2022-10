Football

Massimiliano Allegri 'very disappointed' as Juve's UCL hopes hang by a thread after Maccabi loss

Reaction from Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus' hopes of progression to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages hang by a thread following a surprise 2-0 defeat to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago