Mata hosts fans to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic

Top football players are being urged to spend 90 minutes focussed on making a positive difference by Common Goal, a social impact collective supported by leading stars of the sport from Jurgen Klopp to Eric Cantona.

Old Trafford star Mata will host a 'live match' with German international Serge Gnabry on his Instagram channel tomorrow.

They will share their experiences during the crisis and encourage people to donate to the Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund.

"We are suffering a stark reminder of how interdependent we all are," said Mata.

"It's been heartening to see many positive responses from players and other football leaders to the current crisis, but it can be also hard to know what to do to help effectively those who need it most.

"To overcome coronavirus, and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to coordinate individual efforts and work together as a team.

"I'm urging not only my Common Goal teammates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to unite and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity faces.

"Together we can beat this."

Common Goal's fund, which is open to everyone, will use an existing network of community organisations in 90 countries which serve over two million vulnerable children and young people.

Among the schemes they support is a UK-based online mentoring service to support young people struggling to find employment. Sportsbeat 2020