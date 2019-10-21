Match abandoned in latest blow to Mexican football

Visitors Queretaro were 2-0 up when the referee called the players from the field as fans threw objects at each other and poured on to the pitch.

It was the second time in three days that violence hit a senior game in Mexico.

On Thursday, officials were forced to cancel that night's second division match between the Dorados of Sinaloa and Atlante after a wave of drug-related attacks left the Dorados home city of Culiacan in a state of siege.

There were also farcical scenes on the field in Veracruz on Friday night when the home side protested against unpaid wages by refusing to touch the ball during the opening moments of their game against Tigres.

Tigres scored twice in the first four minutes as the Veracruz players stood still, allowing their opponents free rein. The home side soon started playing normally, eventually losing 1-3, a result that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the league.

"With the situation as it is in this country we need to set an example," San Luis forward Diego Pineda said on Sunday. "It's football, it's supposed to be a celebration. What happened today was terrible."

