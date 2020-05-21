Football

Matches without fans sadder than dancing with your sister - Luis Enrique

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique is no fan of playing matches without spectators as leagues begin to return in empty stadiums after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Playing matches without supporters is sadder than dancing with your sister," Luis Enrique said in an interview for Spanish basketball show Colgados del Aro.

Last weekend the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume action and players were unable to celebrate goals together to reduce the risk of infection while stadiums normally packed with boisterous supporters were left bare.

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

2 HOURS AGO

"It's very ugly, I watched the German football and it's lamentable. You can hear the insults and you lose the intimacy of the great moments," added the former Barcelona midfielder and coach.

Yet he did admit that having live sport to watch on television would provide relief to millions of people who are confined to their homes for most of the day due to lockdowns imposed by governments to fight the spread of the virus.

"We have to understand this is a global business that generates a lot of money and even though the spectacle is very different to when you play with people, it can help us pass the time during confinement and get through this," he added.

"If you are a fan of football or basketball then watching a match is always interesting." (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Australia's 'Golden Generation' calls for reset of game

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Liverpool preparing for shorter break between seasons, says Klopp

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Australia's 'Golden Generation' calls for reset of game

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Liverpool preparing for shorter break between seasons, says Klopp

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Project Restart is underway but for how long?

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Aubameyang seeks help from Norris ahead of F1 esports debut

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe so Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAustralia's 'Golden Generation' calls for reset of game