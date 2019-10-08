The Holland international has had a rocky start to life at Juventus after completing a £67.8m move from Ajax in the summer.

The 20-year-old defender has made five appearances for Juve as he contends for a starting spot against Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

His lack of game-time has led to claims he has been told to go on a low-carb diet by head coach Maurizio Sarri and that he has been put on his own training regime. De Ligt has moved to dismiss the speculation.

“[The article] really is a wild story,” he told Dutch outlet NU.nl.

" It doesn't surprise me anymore. Sometimes I think I had a decent game, but apparently there's something wrong after all. "

“But those are only opinions. It's important to know what I do well and what went wrong - and I know that well.

“Every new player should get the time to adapt to the team. Juventus had two great defenders already with Chiellini and Bonucci.

“The plan was to let me enter the team slowly, but it worked out differently.

“Obviously it's great that I get to play already, but you get thrown in at the deep end right away. That's a great challenge for me.”

De Ligt played the full match when Juventus overcame Serie A title rivals Inter Milan 2-1 in the Derby d'Italia on Sunday evening.