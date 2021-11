Football

Mauricio Pochettino 'disappointed' with PSG after Leipzig draw - 'Now Man City are first and we are second'

Mauricio Pochettino is 'disappointed' with PSG: "It doesn't change anything. Our aim is qualification (for round of 16). Being first (in the group) is better, but we have to play for qualification and try to take first place. What has changed is that that we were top until now while they (Manchester City) were second. Now they are first, we are second."

