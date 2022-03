Football

Mauricio Pochettino 'energised' for PSG finish with Ligue 1 title assault - 'This challenge is exciting'

Mauricio Pochettino: "We are competitors by nature, that's why this kind of challenge is so exciting. It's a challenge, it's a revenge situation, the fact that we can give the club the possibility to fight again for this title, it's something that is very exciting. Beyond the sadness and disappointment there is this motivation and energy to do this."

00:01:48, an hour ago