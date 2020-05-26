Rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move to Real Madrid first surfaced when the Argentine was manager of Espanyol, and it seems he was open to the idea.

Pochettino built a good reputation at Espanyol and with Jose Mourinho under pressure in Madrid it was widely reported that the Argentine was on a shortlist of names drawn up to replace the Portuguese coach.

However, when Mourinho left the Bernabeu at the end of the 2012-13 season it was Carlo Ancelotti who took his place in the dugout. Fast forward six and a half years, and it was actually Mourinho who replaced Pochettino - at Tottenham.

"I always think I’d replace him,” Pochettino told the Guardian. "He was at Real Madrid. I say: ‘Oh, maybe one day I can take your place at Real Madrid,’ but look at how life works out.

He has taken my place at Tottenham. Unbelievable, eh?

Pochettino had been asked about the possibility of replacing Mourinho on the eve of a match between Espanyol and Real.

At the time the Argentine insisted "my kids are sleeping in Espanyol pyjamas every night so it’s very difficult for me to think about changing clubs”, a quote which prompted his opposite number to present him with some special gifts.

“It was a very nice bottle of French red wine for me and two Real Madrid kits,” Pochettino said.

“José says: ‘OK, these are for your kids to wear from now on.’ We have kept a good relationship since then and I am so happy he is at Tottenham, replacing me.

"I am happy as well to have left the club in the condition that we left it and for sure he is very grateful for the way that we helped to build the club, which is now his club.”

