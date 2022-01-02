Football

Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappe transfer speculation at PSG - 'We want him to stay many years'

Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappe: "Contractual issues in football only affect players that are not mature enough. Kylian has enough maturity and the club knows the situation we're in. I don't think it is a problem. We all hope that Kylian can stay for many years with the club but there are always two parties that have to decide. We hope this year Kylian keeps performing at the same level."

00:01:50, 2 hours ago