Mauricio Pochettino rejects Manchester United link: 'I'm really happy at Paris Saint-Germain'

Mauricio Pochettino: "Well, I don't understand. I think I was clear. I said to you that... I said to you all, my contract is 2023. This season and one season more. I don't say nothing different. And then, I am really happy in Paris Saint-Germain, that is a fact. It's not a thing to think or to... the fact is I am happy in Paris."

00:00:44, 42 minutes ago