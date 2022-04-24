Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave the club imminently, according to a report.

The club's failure to win the Champions League title this term is likely to have played a large part in the thinking of the club's Qatari hierarchy, who crave that trophy above all others.

Le Parisien suggest the process to remove Pochettino is already well underway, with only a financial agreement still left to be agreed by the two parties.

The compensation fee being mooted is £12.6 million, given Pochettino and his staff have 12 months left to run on their contracts.

Rumoured replacements for Pochettino in the French capital are Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte, but the former may decide to wait for the France manager's job.

Speculation will naturally also surround Pochettino's next move, with the Argentine still an in-demand coach despite his relative struggles at PSG.

A return to Spurs has been mooted in some quarters, with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly establishing contact with Pochettino in recent months.

