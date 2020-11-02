Mauricio Pochettino insists football management is not stressful and that he has always been ready to return to the game after his sacking by Tottenham in 2019.

The 48 year old has been linked with a variety of jobs across Europe since he left Spurs. Real Madrid and Manchester United are two of those clubs, and after indifferent starts to their seasons, the futures of incumbent managers – Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - have again come under scrutiny.

And Pochettino told Sky that he hopes to start work again soon.

“I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game,” Pochettino said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

It's not stress when you are working, it's not stress going into the training ground to prepare the match and to compete.

“I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it's difficult. We are inside and working on doing things. That's the reality.”

PSG, for whom Pochettino played for between 2001-03, has also been mentioned as a possible destination for a managerial return.

'Mauricio's holiday has finished now'

"By the way Mauricio's holiday has finished now so he needs to get back to work," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said after his side's win over Leeds. "He's a brilliant manager, it's nice to have a rest and travel the world but you need to get back in again!"

