Mavididi joins Montpellier from Juventus - Ligue 1 club

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - English forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Montpellier from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2018, becomes Montpellier's first English player. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

