'Maybe in the future' - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City spending with Erling Haaland linked

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said spending big on one player does not guarantee success, ahead of the club's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Dortmund. His comments come with City looking to replace outgoing striker Sergio Aguero this summer and Erling Haaland seemingly set to depart Dortmund at the end of the current season.

00:00:59, 18 hours ago