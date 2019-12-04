Mbappe and Neymar on target as PSG sink Nantes

France striker Mbappe found the back of the net with a jaw-dropping backheel finish early in the second half and Neymar doubled the tally in the closing stages to put PSG on 36 points from 15 games.

Second-placed Marseille, who have played one game more, had narrowed the gap to two points with a 2-0 victory at Angers on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, St Etienne climbed up to fifth on 25 points with a 4-1 home win over Nice.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)