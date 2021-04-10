Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 4-1 win over Strasbourg on Friday with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet.

The France striker, who netted a double in PSG's 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week, opened the scoring with Pablo Sarabia, Moise Kean and Leandro Paredes also on the scoresheet to put the capital side on 66 points from 32 games.

PSG, who host Bayern the return leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, lead third-placed Monaco by four points before the principality team host bottom club Dijon on Sunday.

Strasbourg, who pulled one back through Moise Sahi, are 14th on 36 points.

Lille beat Metz 2-0 away on Friday.

