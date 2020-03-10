Mbappe doubtful for PSG v Borussia

Mbappe has been suffering from a sore throat and has missed training for the last two days.

"He is ill, he has a sore throat. We will wait and decide on Wednesday morning," Tuchel told PSG's website after the pre-game news conference was cancelled following the French authorities' decision to have the match played without spectators due to coronavirus fears.

Tuchel is also sweating on the condition of captain Thiago Silva, who has been out of action since Feb. 24 with a hamstring injury, as PSG bid to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Germany.

"Thiago Silva has been taking part in all training sessions and he is in the squad," Tuchel said.

"We will decide tomorrow if he plays or not."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)