Mbappe ruled out of France's Euro qualifiers

Paris St Germain's Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

France travel to Iceland in Group H on Friday before hosting Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday.

The world champions are second in Group H on 15 points, behind Turkey by virtue of their defeat in Konya last June, while Iceland are third with 12 points after six matches. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)