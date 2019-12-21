McBurnie's winner at Brighton keeps Sheffield United flying high

The visitors had already had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) when McBurnie exploited indecision in the Brighton defence to take control of a long ball and lash home the winner midway through the first half.

After a toothless first-half performance, Brighton boss Graham Potter made a double substitution at halftime, introducing Aaron Connolly for Leandro Trossard and Glenn Murray for Pascal Gross.

Instead it was David McGoldrick who almost made it 2-0 early in the second half, snapping up another poor header and rounding the goalkeeper before shooting into the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

Brighton's attacking fortunes improved slightly in the second half as the rain poured down, with teenage striker Connolly proving a handful with his quick feet and direct style, but they could not force an equaliser.

The win, Sheffield's third in a row in the league, lifted the Blades to fifth in the table on 28 points, one behind Chelsea, who play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Brighton remain in 13th on 20 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Martyn Herman)