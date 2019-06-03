McCormack to leave Villa after club reach agreement to release striker

Ross McCormack has struck an agreement with Aston Villa that sees him leave the Premier League-bound club as a free agent.

McCormack has reached a settlement that will cut his ill-fated stay at Villa Park short by one season.

The 32-year-old Scotland striker has not played for Villa since September 2017 and made only 20 league appearances following his £12million transfer from Fulham, scoring three goals.

His move to the Midlands turned sour when he fell out with former manager Steve Bruce and then failed to convince during a succession of loan moves.

“Aston Villa can confirm Ross McCormack is to leave the club after signing a variation agreement. The club would like to wish Ross well for the future,” a statement read.

It has been reported that, under the terms of his contract, McCormack stood to receive a wage increase following Villa’s promotion via the Championship play-offs despite his lack of appearances.