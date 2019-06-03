PA Sport
McCormack to leave Villa after club reach agreement to release striker
The striker has not played for Villa since September 2017.
Ross McCormack has struck an agreement with Aston Villa that sees him leave the Premier League-bound club as a free agent.
McCormack has reached a settlement that will cut his ill-fated stay at Villa Park short by one season.
The 32-year-old Scotland striker has not played for Villa since September 2017 and made only 20 league appearances following his £12million transfer from Fulham, scoring three goals.
His move to the Midlands turned sour when he fell out with former manager Steve Bruce and then failed to convince during a succession of loan moves.
“Aston Villa can confirm Ross McCormack is to leave the club after signing a variation agreement. The club would like to wish Ross well for the future,” a statement read.
It has been reported that, under the terms of his contract, McCormack stood to receive a wage increase following Villa’s promotion via the Championship play-offs despite his lack of appearances.