McMenemy ousted in Indonesia after four straight defeats

The Indonesian football federation (PSSI) made the announcement via social media and the 41-year-old's removal comes after four straight defeats in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Indonesia are appearing in qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in more than seven years but have lost to Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates and are bottom of their qualifying group.

McMenemy had been appointed to the role in December last year having led unfancied Bhayangkara to the Indonesian league title in 2017. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Christian Radnedge)