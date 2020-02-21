McTominay may make Man Utd return against Watford

The 23-year-old Scotland international has not played since suffering knee ligament damage against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

"I think he might be in the squad," Solskjaer told a news conference after United's 1-1 Europa League draw at Club Brugge in Belgium on Thursday. "Scott had a rest day today, so let's see how he is tomorrow."

McTominay has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term and Solskjaer said the youngster would stiffen United's midfield with his energy and commitment, and also offer a goal threat.

"He's a physical specimen, a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him," the Norwegian added.

"He can sit with Nemanja Matic or Fred or he can be one of the runners in midfield. We were talking about that, we don't have enough runners past the striker. He used to be a striker before, Scott, so he is used to being in the box."

United have missed the creative spark offered by the injured Paul Pogba and are currently seventh in the table, three points shy of fourth place.

Forward Mason Greenwood missed Thursday's game due to illness, which could pave the way for January signing Odion Ighalo to start his first game for the club against his former employers, Watford.

The 30-year-old Nigerian, who has come on as a substitute in United's last two games, was signed as emergency cover after an injury to Marcus Rashford and could start if Solskjaer also decides to rest Anthony Martial.

"Mason's been ill," the manager said. "Odion is getting more and more minutes, it depends on Mason as well of course, and Anthony how he is."