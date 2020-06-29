Mee heads Burnley up to eighth with win at Palace

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Burnley moved up to eighth in the Premier League after a header from captain Ben Mee earned them a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Sean Dyche's side move above Arsenal and Sheffield United and on to 45 points, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game less.

Despite being depleted by injuries and with another incomplete and inexperienced substitute bench, Burnley were well on top in the first half with Dwight McNeil influential in a central role.

Football Getafe finally get a win to boost Champions League hopes 4 MINUTES AGO

Palace were stronger after the break but fell behind shortly after the hour mark when Mee launched himself at an Ashley Westwood free-kick and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita could only push the ball in off the post.

Roy Hodgson's team piled on the pressure in the final minutes but Burnley, who have lost just once in the last ten games, hung on to secure the three points which will give them hope of a push towards possible Europa League qualification. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Play Icon

Football Benfica losing grip on title after shock loss to Maritimo 29 MINUTES AGO