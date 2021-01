Football

Megan Rapinoe: US Capitol murderers need to be punished

US Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe reflects on last week's insurrection at the Capitol. "This is America, Make no mistake about it," she said. "I think we showed very much our true colours. This is not the first time we've seen a murderous mob like that. Unleashing a white supremacy mob is nothing new to America as people of colour, black and brown, know very well."

00:00:47, 11 views, an hour ago