Avispa Fukuoka - Sagan Tosu

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Avispa Fukuoka and Sagan Tosu with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 25 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Shigetoshi Hasebe or Kim Myung Hwi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Avispa Fukuoka and Sagan Tosu news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Avispa Fukuoka and Sagan Tosu. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

