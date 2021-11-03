Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - Shonan Bellmare

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Shonan Bellmare with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 3 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mihail Petrovic or Satoshi Yamaguchi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Shonan Bellmare news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Shonan Bellmare. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

