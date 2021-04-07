Kashima Antlers - Kashiwa Reysol

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Kashima Antlers and Kashiwa Reysol with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 7 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Zago or Nelsinho Baptista? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Kashima Antlers and Kashiwa Reysol news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kashima Antlers and Kashiwa Reysol. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

