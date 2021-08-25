Sagan Tosu - Yokohama F Marinos

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Sagan Tosu and Yokohama F Marinos with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 25 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Koichiro Katafuchi or Kevin Muscat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sagan Tosu and Yokohama F Marinos news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sagan Tosu and Yokohama F Marinos. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

