Urawa Red Diamonds - Yokohama F Marinos

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F Marinos with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 20 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ricardo Rodríguez or Kevin Muscat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F Marinos news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F Marinos. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

