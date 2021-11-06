Yokohama F Marinos - FC Tokyo

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Yokohama F Marinos and FC Tokyo with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 6 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kevin Muscat or Kenta Hasegawa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Yokohama F Marinos and FC Tokyo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Yokohama F Marinos and FC Tokyo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

