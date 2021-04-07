Yokohama FC - Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Yokohama FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 7 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Takahiro Shimotaira or Hiroshi Jofuku? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Yokohama FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Yokohama FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

