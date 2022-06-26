Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 18
Yodoko Sakura Stadium / 26.06.2022
Cerezo Osaka
Not started
-
-
Shimizu S-Pulse
Cerezo Osaka - Shimizu S-Pulse

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cerezo Osaka logo
Cerezo Osaka
Shimizu S-Pulse logo
Shimizu S-Pulse
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cerezo Osaka

Shimizu S-Pulse

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
18114337
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
17103433
3
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
17103433
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1786330
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1893630
6
Cerezo OsakaCER
1775526
16
Shimizu S-PulseSHI
1737716
