Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 18
Sanga Stadium by Kyocera / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kyoto-sanga/teamcenter.shtml
Kyoto Sanga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shonan-bellmare/teamcenter.shtml
Shonan Bellmare
Advertisement
Ad

Kyoto Sanga - Shonan Bellmare

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kyoto Sanga logo
Kyoto Sanga
Shonan Bellmare logo
Shonan Bellmare
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kyoto Sanga

Shonan Bellmare

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
17104334
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
17103433
3
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
17103433
4
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1793530
5
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1676327
9
Kyoto SangaKYO
1755720
17
Shonan BellmareSBE
1744916
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Yokohama F Marinos
-
-
Kashiwa Reysol
08:00
Avispa Fukuoka
-
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
10:30
Kawasaki Frontale
-
-
Júbilo Iwata
11:00
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
-
-
Gamba Osaka
26/06

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Kyoto Sanga and Shonan Bellmare with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Kyoto Sanga and Shonan Bellmare news and find up to date Meiji Yasuda J1 League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.