Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Best Denki Stadium / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avispa-fukuoka/teamcenter.shtml
Avispa Fukuoka
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kashima-antlers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Kashima Antlers
Avispa Fukuoka - Kashima Antlers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avispa Fukuoka logo
Avispa Fukuoka
Kashima Antlers logo
Kashima Antlers
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avispa Fukuoka

Kashima Antlers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
11
Avispa FukuokaAVI
61417
