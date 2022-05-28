Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 16
Best Denki Stadium / 28.05.2022
Avispa Fukuoka
Not started
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
Avispa Fukuoka - Urawa Red Diamonds

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avispa Fukuoka logo
Avispa Fukuoka
Urawa Red Diamonds logo
Urawa Red Diamonds
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Avispa Fukuoka

Urawa Red Diamonds

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashima AntlersKAA
1593330
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1593330
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1584328
4
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1573524
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
1565423
11
Avispa FukuokaAVI
1546518
15
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
1528514
