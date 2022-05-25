Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 15
Yodoko Sakura Stadium / 25.05.2022
Cerezo Osaka
Not started
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
Cerezo Osaka - Urawa Red Diamonds

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cerezo Osaka logo
Cerezo Osaka
Urawa Red Diamonds logo
Urawa Red Diamonds
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cerezo Osaka

Urawa Red Diamonds

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1493230
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
1492329
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1474325
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1463521
7
Cerezo OsakaCER
1455420
14
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
1428414
