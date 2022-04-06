Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Tokyo Stadium / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-tokyo-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Tokyo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vissel-kobe/teamcenter.shtml
Vissel Kobe
FC Tokyo - Vissel Kobe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Tokyo logo
FC Tokyo
Vissel Kobe logo
Vissel Kobe
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Tokyo

Vissel Kobe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
6
FC TokyoTOK
53029
17
Vissel KobeVIS
80444
