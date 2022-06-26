Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 18
Sapporo Dome / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/consadole-sapporo/teamcenter.shtml
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gamba-osaka/teamcenter.shtml
Gamba Osaka
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - Gamba Osaka

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo logo
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
Gamba Osaka logo
Gamba Osaka
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Gamba Osaka

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
17104334
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
17103433
3
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
17103433
4
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1793530
5
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1676327
11
Hokkaido Consadole SapporoCSA
1748520
15
Gamba OsakaGAM
1645717
