Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 15
Sapporo Dome / 25.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/consadole-sapporo/teamcenter.shtml
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kashiwa-reysol/teamcenter.shtml
Kashiwa Reysol
Advertisement
Ad

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - Kashiwa Reysol

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo logo
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
Kashiwa Reysol logo
Kashiwa Reysol
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Kashiwa Reysol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1493230
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
1492329
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1474325
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1463521
8
Hokkaido Consadole SapporoCSA
1448220
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Yokohama F Marinos
-
-
Kyoto Sanga
25/05
Vissel Kobe
-
-
Júbilo Iwata
25/05
Gamba Osaka
-
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
25/05
Cerezo Osaka
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
25/05

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Kashiwa Reysol with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 25 May 2022.

Catch the latest Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Kashiwa Reysol news and find up to date Meiji Yasuda J1 League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.