Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Yamaha Stadium / 06.04.2022
Júbilo Iwata
Not started
-
-
Kawasaki Frontale
Júbilo Iwata - Kawasaki Frontale

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Júbilo Iwata logo
Júbilo Iwata
Kawasaki Frontale logo
Kawasaki Frontale
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Júbilo Iwata

Kawasaki Frontale

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
15
Júbilo IwataJÚB
61235
