Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 15
Kashima Soccer Stadium / 25.05.2022
Kashima Antlers
Not started
-
-
Sagan Tosu
Kashima Antlers - Sagan Tosu

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kashima Antlers logo
Kashima Antlers
Sagan Tosu logo
Sagan Tosu
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Kashima Antlers

Sagan Tosu

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1493230
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
1492329
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1474325
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1463521
6
Sagan TosuSAG
1448220
