Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Sanga Stadium by Kyocera / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kyoto-sanga/teamcenter.shtml
Kyoto Sanga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gamba-osaka/teamcenter.shtml
Gamba Osaka
Advertisement
Ad

Kyoto Sanga - Gamba Osaka

Statistics

Recent matches

Kyoto Sanga

Gamba Osaka

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
2
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
3
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
4
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
641113
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
62319
9
Gamba OsakaGAM
62228
10
Kyoto SangaKYO
62228
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cerezo Osaka
-
-
Kashiwa Reysol
11:00
FC Tokyo
-
-
Vissel Kobe
06/04
Avispa Fukuoka
-
-
Kashima Antlers
06/04
Sagan Tosu
-
-
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
06/04

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 6 April 2022.

Catch the latest Kyoto Sanga and Gamba Osaka news and find up to date Meiji Yasuda J1 League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.