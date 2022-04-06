Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Paloma Mizuho Stadium / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nagoya-grampus-eight-1/teamcenter.shtml
Nagoya Grampus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shonan-bellmare/teamcenter.shtml
Shonan Bellmare
Advertisement
Ad

Nagoya Grampus - Shonan Bellmare

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nagoya Grampus logo
Nagoya Grampus
Shonan Bellmare logo
Shonan Bellmare
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nagoya Grampus

Shonan Bellmare

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
14
Nagoya GrampusNGE
51225
18
Shonan BellmareSBE
60242
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cerezo Osaka
0
1
Kashiwa Reysol
56'
Kyoto Sanga
-
-
Gamba Osaka
06/04
FC Tokyo
-
-
Vissel Kobe
06/04
Avispa Fukuoka
-
-
Kashima Antlers
06/04

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Nagoya Grampus and Shonan Bellmare with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 6 April 2022.

Catch the latest Nagoya Grampus and Shonan Bellmare news and find up to date Meiji Yasuda J1 League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.