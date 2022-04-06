Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Ekimae Real Estate Stadium / 06.04.2022
Sagan Tosu
Not started
-
-
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
Sagan Tosu - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sagan Tosu logo
Sagan Tosu
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo logo
Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sagan Tosu

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
8
Sagan TosuSAG
61508
12
Hokkaido Consadole SapporoCSA
60606
