Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 16
Edion Stadium Hiroshima / 28.05.2022
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Not started
-
-
Nagoya Grampus
Nagoya Grampus
Sanfrecce Hiroshima - Nagoya Grampus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sanfrecce Hiroshima logo
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Nagoya Grampus logo
Nagoya Grampus
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Nagoya Grampus

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashima AntlersKAA
1593330
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1593330
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1584328
4
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1573524
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
1565423
7
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
9
Nagoya GrampusNGE
1555520
