Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 7
Edion Stadium Hiroshima / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sanfrecce-hiroshima-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/yokohama-f-marinos/teamcenter.shtml
Yokohama F Marinos
Advertisement
Ad

Sanfrecce Hiroshima - Yokohama F Marinos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sanfrecce Hiroshima logo
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Yokohama F Marinos logo
Yokohama F Marinos
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Yokohama F Marinos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
751116
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
851216
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
843115
4
Kashima AntlersKAA
650115
5
Cerezo OsakaCER
72329
13
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
61326
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cerezo Osaka
0
1
Kashiwa Reysol
57'
Kyoto Sanga
-
-
Gamba Osaka
06/04
FC Tokyo
-
-
Vissel Kobe
06/04
Avispa Fukuoka
-
-
Kashima Antlers
06/04

Follow the Meiji Yasuda J1 League live Football match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Yokohama F Marinos with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 6 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Yokohama F Marinos news and find up to date Meiji Yasuda J1 League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.