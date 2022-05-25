Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 15
IAI Stadium Nihondaira / 25.05.2022
Shimizu S-Pulse
Not started
-
-
FC Tokyo
Shimizu S-Pulse - FC Tokyo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shimizu S-Pulse logo
Shimizu S-Pulse
FC Tokyo logo
FC Tokyo
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Shimizu S-Pulse

FC Tokyo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1493230
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
1492329
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1474325
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1463521
9
FC TokyoTOK
1454519
16
Shimizu S-PulseSHI
1427513
