Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 15
Noevir Stadium Kobe / 25.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vissel-kobe/teamcenter.shtml
Vissel Kobe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jubilo-iwata-1/teamcenter.shtml
Júbilo Iwata
Vissel Kobe - Júbilo Iwata

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vissel Kobe logo
Vissel Kobe
Júbilo Iwata logo
Júbilo Iwata
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vissel Kobe

Júbilo Iwata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
1493230
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
1492329
3
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
1474325
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1456321
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1463521
15
Júbilo IwataJÚB
1435614
18
Vissel KobeVIS
141497
