Meiji Yasuda J1 League / Matchday 18
Paloma Mizuho Stadium / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nagoya-grampus-eight-1/teamcenter.shtml
Nagoya Grampus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kashima-antlers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Kashima Antlers
Nagoya Grampus - Kashima Antlers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nagoya Grampus logo
Nagoya Grampus
Kashima Antlers logo
Kashima Antlers
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nagoya Grampus

Kashima Antlers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
18114337
2
Kashima AntlersKAA
17103433
3
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
17103433
4
Sanfrecce HiroshimaSAN
1786330
5
Kashiwa ReysolKAR
1893630
10
Nagoya GrampusNGE
1755720
